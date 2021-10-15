Lester Ruis

Lester Elvy Ruis was born in Milo Township on September 28, 1925 and entered eternal life on October 13, 2021 at the age of 96 years and 15 days.
Les was the fourth of eleven children born to Ernest and Gertie Ruis. He attended District 9 school until he began working on the family farm.
In 1944, Les joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea and the Philippines during WWII. In 1946, upon his discharge from military service, he married Esther Kragt. Four children were born to this union.
Les and Esther farmed until 1958 when a back injury required that they sell the farm. The family moved to Pease where Les began working at Timmer Implement and acquired two school bus routes. In 1972, Les assumed ownership of Timmer Implement. His son, Dan, joined him in 1977.
They spent winters in Arizona for more than 25 years until Esther's health required a move to Country Meadows in Milaca, where he lived until shortly before his death.
Les had a passion for woodworking and created beautiful tables, cradles, and other items that he shared with family and friends.
Les was a lifelong member of the Pease Christian Reformed Church where he served as an elder and deacon as well as board member for the Pease Christian (Community) School and World Renew. He was active in Habitat for Humanity for many years and helped build houses locally and in Arizona.
Les is survived by his four children, Nancy (Ken) Klein of Palm City, Florida, Phyllis VanDonselaar of Denver, Colorado, Deb Kielty of Chaska, Minnesota, and Dan (Nancy) Ruis of Milaca, Minnesota; sister, Trudy Soileau; step-brother, Dallas Apol; step-sister, Marilyn Niewenhuis; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Les was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; sons-in-laws, Ron VanDonselaar and Jim Kielty; parents, Ernest and Gertie Ruis; step-mother, Jeanette Ruis; nine siblings; two step-siblings; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. Interment with full military honors at Pease Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial preferred to World Renew.
