LeRoy Peterson, age 88, of Milaca, MN passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023 surrounded by family.
LeRoy was a proud veteran serving in the US Army during the Korean War and later in the National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion in Milaca. LeRoy was a member of the Minnesota Deer Hunter's Association and enjoyed when he was able to hunt with friends. LeRoy enjoyed camping and spent many summers at their camper by the lake driving around in his golf cart visiting other campers. He loved gardening, collecting miniature cars and hats, putting up Christmas lawn decorations, puzzles, telling others about his time in the war, breakfast with friends, and spending time with his family.
His smile would brighten our day, we were so blessed to have LeRoy for 88 years. We had these treasured years with him and appreciate all he taught us and the love he gave. We thank him for his military service, touching our lives and leaving his fingerprint on our hearts, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and grandson, Justin Hall.
Survived by his loving wife, Barbara; children, Denise (Bernard) Hall, Michael (Clare) Peterson, Steven (Genny) Peterson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Memorial service will be held Friday, May 12, 2023 at 11 AM at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family asks those attending to please wear patriotic attire.
