LeRoy Peterson, age 88, of Milaca, MN passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023 surrounded by family.

LeRoy was a proud veteran serving in the US Army during the Korean War and later in the National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion in Milaca. LeRoy was a member of the Minnesota Deer Hunter's Association and enjoyed when he was able to hunt with friends. LeRoy enjoyed camping and spent many summers at their camper by the lake driving around in his golf cart visiting other campers. He loved gardening, collecting miniature cars and hats, putting up Christmas lawn decorations, puzzles, telling others about his time in the war, breakfast with friends, and spending time with his family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.