LeRoy Monroe Mundy, age 90, of Foreston, Minnesota passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Reflections Care Suites in Northfield surrounded by his loving family.
Celebration of Life service held Friday, March 4 at Milaca Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Dale Clifton presiding. LeRoy was laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca.
LeRoy was born on June 24, 1931, in Foreston, Minnesota. He attended Milaca High School where he graduated in 1949 with his class of 49ers. On August 19, 1950, LeRoy married his high school sweetheart, Lois Beck. Two years later, a little boy named Howard came to bless their home followed by a little girl named LuAnn.
LeRoy began a dairy farm working with cattle - which he loved! He was also always eager to help someone in need. He was a member of Milaca Evangelical Free Church since 1955, where he drove children to Sunday School on the church bus, actively participated on the church board, and served in several other positions within the church.
Later, LeRoy was involved in a farming accident, losing his left arm. Unable to continue farming, he enrolled in college, studying architectural drafting. He worked at Swalboski Lumber Co. drawing house plans as well as a lumber yard in Princeton. Later, he also worked for Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Department as a jailer and dispatcher for 19 years.
LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Grace Mundy; and sisters, Vivian Ellenwood, Florence Pearson, and Arlene Mundy.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Lois Mundy; sister, June Pearson; son, Howard Mundy; daughter, LuAnn (Dale) Lee; grandchildren, Alan (Danielle), Anna, and Ryan (Maria) Mundy, Brady Lee, and Courtney (Travis) Neubauer; and seven great grandchildren, Michael, McCoy, and Maverick Neubauer and Addison, Ella, Vivienne, and Taya Mundy.
LeRoy will be greatly missed, but we take great comfort knowing that we will see him again as he is now in his eternal home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. "I am the resurrection and the life, whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live" (John 11:25).
