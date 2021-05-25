Funeral services for Leota Fischer, age 88, of Milaca, will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca. Memorials are preferred to Country Meadows in her honor. Leota M. Fischer was born December 24, 1932 in Spencer, IA to Brett and Gladys Elifrits. She was united in marriage to Charles J. Fischer in Bald Eagle Lake, Wisconsin in 1950. Leota worked at Gorecki Manufacturing and Milaca Elim Home. For the past nine years, Leota has lived at Country Meadows and served as the unofficial door greeter. Leota enjoyed camping, fishing, sewing, baking, find-a-word puzzles and being there for everyone. Leota enjoyed days spent mowing the lawn with Charlie. She passed away May 24, 2021 at the Milaca Elim Home. Leota is survived by her sons, Rodney of Staples, William (Donna) of Princeton and Paul (Lori) of Princeton; daughters, Mary (John) Schmidt of Princeton and Barbara (Gary) Hicks of Marietta, GA; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Marie of Eagan; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sons, Bruce, Michael and James; parents; siblings, Brett, John, Betty, Doris, Carol, and Cleo and great-granddaughter, Harper.
