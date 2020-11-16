Leonard Mathias Jaeckels 86, Died Monday Nov 2nd 2020 At the Milaca Elim Home Leonard was born May 23rd, 1934 in Appleton, Mn. To Henry and Hilda Jaeckels. He grew up on a farm north of Duelm, Mn. with 11 brothers and sisters. After high school in Foley he entered basic training at Lackland air force base Texas. He entered with the thought of working with heavy equipment but he tested out with an aptitude for electronics. Coming from the farm he thought, what’s that? He was stationed to one of the US’s most northern military base, Thule air base in Greenland. At this base he was a “on the plane” radar technician. This shaped his future to many years in television repair. On June 14th, 1955 he married a Foley girl Darlene, daughter of Ray and Gen Tadych. Together they raised 7 children in the Foley, Gilman area. Later in his life his work changed to janitorial cleaning and floor maintenance services. Leonard had a great sense of humor and known for his wit. He was also very inventive and mechanically inclined and could fix about anything. Leonard was a man of strong faith and conviction and shared his faith with many as one of Jehovahs Witnesses. He was a loving father and husband and a very steady and good example to his family. Leonard is survived by his children, Michael (LuAnn), Milaca / Susan (Mark) Stonestrom, Dalbo / David (Jeanie), Cushing / Kathy, St.Louis Park / Sandy (Vinard) Statz, Palmer / Steve, Pierz, Mary (Rick) Braun, Alexandria (step daughter) Twenty four grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Leona / Eunice / Raymond (Grace) / Gerald (Diane) / Lois (Dave) / Therese / Sharon. He is proceeded in death by, Parents, Henry and Hilda (Wegman). Sisters, Bernice (McKenzie) / Grace (Hall) / Elaine (Herra). Son, John. Grandson, Jake.* There are no memorial services planned at this time.*
