Leona Thorsbakken, age 93, of Milaca, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 29, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Interment followed at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Leona was born in Minneapolis to a family of six children, Donald Bergeson, Leona, Betty-Jane Ayers, Ann Marie (Eugene) Gere, James Bergeson and Carolyn Yost. Her parents were Carl Monrad and Marion Leona Bergeson. They lived in Minneapolis until she was 16 when they moved to Story City, Iowa. Leona met Harold Thorsbakken when he returned from WWII. They were engaged when she graduated from high school and had a Christmas wedding on December 29, 1947. They had five children: Daniel (Jackie), Princeton, MN, twins Craig and Cindy (Stuart) Dahlman, Watertown, MN, Mark (Lynn), Milaca, MN, and Susan Burke, Waconia, MN. She had eight grandchildren, Alan (Laura), Lisa (Chris) Wark, Adam (Sarah), April (Jake) West, Heather (Anthony) Wendling, Nichole (Patrick) Chase, Lindsay (James) Westover and Alexandra (Isaac) Krueger. She was blessed with soon-to-be 21 great grandchildren: Chase and Nolan Wark, Ayla and Aliza Thorsbakken, Kayla (Anders) Deel, Lauren Waliezer, Isabelle, Piper and Gabriel Wendling, Collin and Elliot Dahlman, Giana, Reesa and Gentry Chase, Zachary and Brian Thorsbakken, Bridger West, Annabelle and Sophie Westover, Emory and new baby Krueger due soon. She also had three great-great grandchildren, Adaliene Waliezer, and Aniya and Ari Deel.
Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Thorsbakken (married 52 years), son Craig Thorsbakken and son-in-law Gary Burke; brothers Donald and James Bergeson; brothers-in-law Sidney Ayers, Gary Yost, Charles Thorsbakken and Robert Anderson; sisters-in-laws Dorothy Anderson, Shirley Bryan, June Thorsbakken and Kathy Bergeson; nephews Raymond Anderson, Boe Bergeson and Bill Philbrook and other loving relatives and dear friends.
Leona's greatest pleasure was her family. She also enjoyed her lifelong dream of owning a dress shop, The Country Village in Milaca. She also enjoyed being a realtor. Mom was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca where she was involved in many activities including singing in the choir, Circle, Red Hat Club and many others. She also had fun riding in many parades with dad in their antique cars and spending time traveling with her dear special friend, Ted Cornelius. Mom will be remembered as a sweet, loving lady who enjoyed socializing with her many friends and loved ones.
