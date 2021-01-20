Leola Mae (Anderson) Bowton, age 88, peacefully passed away January 17, 2021 at Sterling Pointe Assisted Living in Princeton, MN. Interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Lee was born July 25, 1932 to Byron and Dessa (Bridges) Anderson in Richmond, MN. She met William Bowton while they were both serving in the US Air Force and they were united in marriage on February 19, 1952. Lee was a very talented lady. She received many trophies for demolition derbies, parachuted at the ages of 61 and 80 years old and traveled around the country and world with Elder Hostel. She restored antique trunks, owned a yarn shop and made a mean apple pie. Lee also enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, cross stitching and many other hobbies. She was also an exceptional bowler. Her best friends were her cats, Molly, Shark and Dora. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Teigel; son, Robert; granddaughter, Christine Henry; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyne, Alex and Natalie and special friends, Diana and Gregg Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill and daughter, Laura.
