Leo Irvin Hays passed away peacefully surrounded by family Oct. 31, 2022, at the age of 74.

Preceded in death by parents Orella and Enoch Hays of Anoka, and Sisters Barbara and Audrey. Leo was one of seven siblings Jimmy (Jeanene), Audrey (Darrell), Nina (Dale), Lee (Mary), Ira (Ann) and Mary (John).

