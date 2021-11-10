Lawrence "Larry" Charles Kohout

Lawrence Charles Kohout, age 86, of Princeton, MN passed away on October 6, 2021.
Larry was born on July 21, 1935 in Stephen, MN and he graduated from Lake Bronson High School in 1954. He lived most of his life in Princeton, MN. Larry led a life full of adventure. His career in sports video spanned over 45 years with WCCO TV and the Minnesota Vikings. The friendships that he made along the way were very dear to him. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, with more time to travel, hunt and snowmobile.
Our family would like to thank his friends and neighbors for the love and support they showed our Dad over the years.
Larry is survived by children, Todd, Julie (Chris), and Jamison (Leslie); and grandchildren, Nick, Chris, Lauren, Alyssa, Jackson, Beckett, Ava, and Camden.
Funeral services and burial took place at Sunset Funeral Home and Cemetery in Minneapolis on October 13th.
The Kohout family would like to extend a warm Thank You to Guardian Angels Elim Home Care and Hospice of Elk River for the loving care provided by their hospice team.
