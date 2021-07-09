Lawrence Edward Schulze, 71, died July 5, 2021 in the company of family in his home in Princeton, Minnesota. Known as Larry or Laury, he spent his happiest moments as a keen sportsman and devoted hunter, angler, gardener, and birder. He was always looking forward to the next opportunity for peace and adventure in the forests and lakes of Minnesota. He was known for his formidable, sometimes intimidating stature and powerful laugh, but also for his perseverance and his loyalty to family and friends. With his loved ones, he enjoyed debating politics and championing unpopular perspectives, always placing a high value on integrity and honesty. Larry is survived by his wife Pat, with whom he shared a deep companionship and affinity for life’s gifts; his sister Gerry; brothers Richard and David; his daughter Becky; sons Doug, Josh and Luke; grandchildren Sammy, Ben, Justin, Evie, Morgan, Amelia, and Abigail. Larry was preceded in death by parents Richard and Amelia. A Memorial Service will be held July 10 at 6 p.m. at Princeton Evangelical Free Church.
