Lavonne M. Hubers went peacefully home to Jesus on April 7, 2020. She was born in Bock, Minnesota on February 23, 1937 and was a proud Minnesota Dutch farm girl all her life. Her great love of music permeated her life and was passed down to future generations. She played piano her entire life and enjoyed hymns and classical music. Even more precious to Lavonne than her music was her family. She was a loving mother to Brett and Brian and grandmother to Annika, Elise, Ashton and Leyton. When her first grandchild was born she took on the title of “Omie.” It quickly took hold and family and friends alike referred to her as Omie, and she will always be remembered as such. She was a committed and active member of the Christian Reformed Church starting in Pease, Minnesota, then in Framingham, Massachusetts where she lived for 10 years, and then in Cincinnati, Ohio. She called Cincinnati home for the last 40 years. She battled Parkinson’s Disease for 30 years with dignity and grace, and without complaint. She is survived by her sons, Brett (Debbie Sabourin) and Brian (Tanya); four grandchildren, Annika, Elise, Ashton and Leyton; her brother Stan (Eleanor) Droogsma; sisters-in-law Carol Droogsma and Garda Droogsma and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Del, Don, Lyle and Melvin and sisters Arlene and Vi. Memorials can be made in her honor to: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 Or Parkinson.org. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
