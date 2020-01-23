Funeral services for Laurence Kiel, age 95, of Milaca, will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease with Pastor Michael Ten Haken officiating. Interment follows at Pease Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be given to Community Christian School and Rum River Life Choices Center. Laurence Kiel was born September 6, 1924 to parents, Haijo P. Kiel and Cora (Rensenbrink) in Milo Township, one mile east of Pease, Minnesota. He passed away January 22, 2020 at the age of 95 at the Milaca Elim Home. Laurence lived and worked around the Pease area all of his life, except for a short time when he worked for Keeler Brass in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Laurence worked for George Alderink in the Pease General Store and then purchased the store in 1954. Laurence owned and operated Kiel’s Hardware until 1994, when he sold it to his son. Laurence was very active in the community and in the Christian Reformed Church in Pease. He served as the Mayor of Pease for 20 years and was instrumental in getting the Dutch windmill moved from its original location along Highway 169 on the edge of town. The mill was moved and rebuilt in the park in Pease. He also served on the telephone board, local cancer society board, Pease School Board and many terms as Elder and Deacon in the Pease Church. Laurence was also an active member of the Gideons and shared the Gospel in many area churches; and for several years he was active in jail ministry in Milaca and Foley jails. Laurence married Lillian Koppendrayer. They had five children; Harlan, Larry, Tom, Tim and Linda. Lillian passed away in December of 1966. In the fall of 1969, Laurence married Donna VanSomeren from Hammond, Wisconsin. Donna moved to Pease with her four children, Dottie, Ron, Don and Andy. The house immediately had an addition added to it. He was preceded in death by his wives, Lillian and Donna; sons, Harlan and Larry Kiel; step sons, Don and Ron VanSomeren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Peter and Gertie Kiel, Hank and Jenny Kiel, Ben and Hennrieta (Kiel) Schreur, and Haijo Kiel; also brothers and sisters-in-law, Jake and Pearl Koppendrayer, Herman and Edith Koppendrayer, John and Marilla Koppendrayer, Al and Dorothy Koppendrayer, and Elmer and Helen Walskog. He is survived by his children, Tom and Kris Kiel, Tim Kiel, Linda and Rhonda Kiel; daughter-in-law, Denise Kiel; step children, Dottie Rensenbrink, Andy and Carol VanSomeren; step daughters-in-law, Linda VanSomeren and Lynn Anderson; also one sister-in-law, Hermina Kiel; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
