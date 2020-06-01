Larry Pelton, age 78, of Milaca, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. A private funeral will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca where he was a member for many years. Military honors will be provided by Hansen-Hayes American Legion Post #178 and Siemers-Hakes VFW Post #10794. Larry Lee Pelton was born June 11, 1941 to Ray and Dorris (Young) Pelton in Minneapolis, MN. He joined the Navy after graduating from High School. Larry served four years active service in the Navy on the USS Wasp and stationed in Virginia. He was united in marriage to Judy Menden on June 15, 1963 in Norwood-Young America, MN. After active service, he continued in the Navy Reserves for nine years and worked in the printing industry. Larry and Judy moved to Milaca in 1978 where they were part owners of DJ’s Supper Club in Bock then owned Montgomery Ward Catalog Store in Milaca. After selling the store, Larry went back to printing until he retired. He was an active member of the American Legion. Larry enjoyed winters in Texas with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by his wife, Judy; son, Scott Pelton of Bloomington, MN and grandsons, Jose and Juan; son, Steve (Amanda) Pelton of Oak Grove, MN and grandsons, Zachary and Austin; daughter, Sheryl (John) Hopkins of Elk River, MN and granddaughter, Ali; sisters, Rhoda Olson and Lorraine (Adellan) Cool; also by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dorris, Dean and Susan.
