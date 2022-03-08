Lance Richard Reckinger, 60, died peacefully on February 6, 2022, at the University of Minnesota East Bank Hospital surrounded by family and good friends.
He was born on November 19, 1961, to Richard and Jeanine (Menton) Reckinger in Princeton, MN.
Lance grew up in Estes Brook alongside his four siblings Wade, Bret, Kurt and Judy. He attended school at both Milaca and Princeton public schools.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many activities such as fishing, hunting, canoeing, four wheeling and riding his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle. Lance always had a strong passion for music and played many instruments, but especially loved playing guitar. He looked forward to the family reunions because he was able to share in his passion with his cousins and spent many hours playing and singing with them.
As a young man he worked at various jobs that included sheetrock, taping and plastering, painting and other forms of carpentry. He worked briefly at Crystal Cabinets, then went on to work at Pentair in Anoka, MN for 37 years, from which he was about to retire on February 1, 2022.
He loved his family and friends very deeply, and always made sure to let them know. Many years were spent making memories that will never be forgotten. Lance truly was a unique spirit who had a heart of gold.
Lance is survived by his two children, Hayley and Cal Reckinger; granddaughters, Areiya and Aerith; parents; three siblings; and children by heart whom he loved very much, Danielle, Shealyn, and Tim.
He is preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents, his brother Kurt, many aunts, uncles and cousins, and child by heart, Craig Maleska.
There will be a short ceremony with food and fellowship to follow on March 19, 2022, 2pm-6pm at the North Princeton Civic Center, 503 N 9th St., Princeton, MN 55371. A private burial will be held later in the spring.
