LaJean Marlis Jorgenson

LaJean Marlis (Buscho) Jorgenson passed away peacefully at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, MN on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

LaJean was born in Waseca, MN on February 22, 1939. The only child of Orlando and Leona (Wetzel) Buscho, she was baptized at their home. She grew up on the farm outside Medford, MN, and especially enjoyed spending time with her pony and with 4-H activities. She attended Medford Public Schools, and was the Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1957.

