LaJean Marlis Jorgenson

LaJean Marlis (Buscho) Jorgenson passed away peacefully at St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, MN on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
LaJean was born in Waseca, MN on February 22, 1939. The only child of Orlando and Leona (Wetzel) Buscho, she was baptized at their home. She grew up on the farm outside Medford, MN, and especially enjoyed spending time with her pony and with 4-H activities. She attended Medford Public Schools, and was the Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1957.
She was united in marriage to John Jorgenson of Frazee, MN on June 7, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Medford, MN, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage, and over the years welcomed two children and two grandchildren.
She spent her working years in the accounting field, working for several cities and schools as well as in the private sector. She was the District Office Manager for the Milaca School District for over 10 years, and retired from Elim Homes Inc. in 2001.
LaJean enjoyed traveling, and after retirement spent many winters in the Mesa, AZ area, enjoying the warmth and exploring the surrounding areas with her husband. Recent years have been spent full time at their home in Shakopee, MN.
Surviving LaJean is her husband, John of Shakopee; daughter, Darlette Jorgenson of Eagan; son, Craig (Kris) Jorgenson of Stillwater; and grandchildren, Jakob Jorgenson and Jillian Jorgenson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Loyd Buscho.
Visitation Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10-11:30 AM, followed by Memorial Service at 11:30 AM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, MN, 952-445-2755. Livestream will be available on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook Page.
