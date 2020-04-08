Kristopher J. Kelsey passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Zimmerman, MN, at the age of 23, after a lifelong battle with a heart defect. A memorial to celebrate Kris’ life will take place at a later date. Kristopher Joseph Kelsey was born on June 30, 1996, to Richard and Cheri (Kostecky) Kelsey in Princeton, Minnesota. As a baby, Kris was born with a heart defect, but that never stopped him from living his life to the fullest. He was very kind and loved making new friends with everyone in town. Kris graduated from Princeton High School in 2015, as a very sociable, fun loving friend to all who knew him. He enjoyed being on the special needs bowling league, playing video games, and listening to old country music. He worked for 4 years at the Princeton DAC doing piece work. Although Kris did not have a full heart, he had a big heart and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time with his grandmother at the senior apartments, his grandfather in Mankato at the nursing home, and held a special place in his heart for his mom, Cheri. Kris will be dearly missed by all those who knew him in the community of Princeton. Kris is survived by his parents; maternal grandma, Doris Schake; paternal grandpa, Joseph Kelsey; uncles, Mike, Jason, Mike, and Paul; aunts, Brenda, Cheryl, and Roxanne; and cousins, Robin, Joey, Javin, Jade, Connor, Isabelle, Katherine, Melissa, Tina, and Roxanne. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kaylee in 2001; maternal grandparents, David Kostecky and Robert Schake; paternal grandma, Sydney Luening; and aunts, Renee and Leiann.
