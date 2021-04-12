Kris Fairchild, age 58, of Spring Valley, MN passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home. Kris Perry Fairchild was born February 19, 1963 in Maine to Norman and Dollyann (Johnson) Fairchild. He attended and graduated from Princeton High School in Princeton, MN in 1981. He continued his education at Cambridge Community College and joined the United States Army Reserves in the early 80’s. Kris was united in marriage to Colleen Jackson on July 6, 2017 in Hood River, Oregon and together made their home in Spring Valley, MN. He enjoyed remodeling their home, gardening, flying his drone, working on cars and playing with his seven cats. Kris was proud of the fact that he traveled to Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina and volunteered his time and knowledge to help and repair damage that occurred following the storm. He was a member of A.A. and was very proud to be sober for the past 6 years. Kris is survived by his wife Colleen of Spring Valley; five children, Allison, Alexis, Skyler, Alyssa and Emily; two step children, Lucas and Lydia; his mother Dollyann; two brothers, Kyle and Kim and three sisters, Kelly, Cherry and Chenette. He was preceded in death by his father and sister Gladys. Services are planned for 2 p.m., April 24, 2021 at Fillmore Free Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Ward officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be left at www.HindtFuneralhomes.com.
