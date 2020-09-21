Funeral services for Kimberli Berland, age 60, of Milaca, will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca with Pastor Tim Bauer officiating. Private interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Kimberli Jane Berland was born August 30, 1960 in Eureka, CA to Maynard and Kathleen (Sando) Berland. She was soon diagnosed with Downs Syndrome. When she was nearly three years old, the family moved to Oxnard, CA. Here they discovered a pre-school for special needs children ages 3 – 7 years old and she was enrolled there. She thrived on the experience and the things she learned. In 1966, the family moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Again, they were lucky and found a school for special needs children. Kim thrived on the attention and she loved music. In 1967, the family moved to Milaca and Kim was enrolled in elementary school and a special education program. She attended Milaca Schools until she was 20 years old. She learned to read at about a 5th grade level and did addition and subtraction. She then attended the Milaca DAC for many years. Kim loved music and learned many songs. At the DAC, she took part in their work program. One of Kim’s jobs was janitor at the Ogilvie Post Office. She attended the DAC program for close to 40 years before she decided to retire. Kim also competed in the Special Olympics and competed in swimming and gymnastics. She lived at the Milaca Park Apartments for a few years and then moved to a foster care home north of Milaca. She passed away there on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Maynard and Kathleen Berland; sister, Kristen; sister-in-law, Peggy; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Daniel, Levi and Lauren and by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Brent.
