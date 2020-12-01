Kevin Leon Edel Jr., age 24, formerly of Milaca, Minnesota and current resident of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away with his family at his side on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Ft. Myers, Florida. Kevin was born on July 15, 1996 in Olean, NY to Kevin and Amy (Collingwood) Edel. Kevin enlisted in the US. Army National Guard in 2014 when he turned age 17, and attended Basic Combat Training at FT. Leonard Wood, Missouri during the summer of 2014. Kevin graduated from Milaca High School in 2015. Kevin loved to spend time with family and friends and enjoyed Bro’s night with the boys. He also enjoyed fishing, 4-H softball, bowling, playing pool, skiing, video gaming, family game night, and playing foosball with his dad. He enjoyed listening to music and of course making people laugh. Kevin fell in love with Ft. Myers beach, its beautiful sunsets, and listening to the live entertainment with his friends at Mango Rita’s. Kevin is lovingly survived by his mother and father Amy and Kevin; his two sisters Erica and Cheyanna; his grandmother Rose Collingwood; aunts and uncles Donna and Dennis Burns, and Kathleen Collingwood Reed; cousins John Collingwood Jr., Anna (Collingwood) Armstrong, Emma and Alicia Timblin, Kaire (Burns) Zimmerman, Jeff Burns, Joseph Burns, Gina (Orlikowski) Rippentrop, Sean Orlikowski, Kacy (Orlikowski) Hendricks; and several great aunts and great uncles. Kevin’s is also survived by his extended family members; brother and best friend Joel Ransom and sister Colette Ransom, and so many friends. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Leon P. Edel and Edward (Butch) Collingwood; his grandmother Cecelia Edel; his uncles Gerald, Dennis, and Thomas Orlikowski; and his uncle John Collingwood Sr. Kevin chose to be an organ donor after seeing his uncle Denny receive two lungs in 1998 which gave him 21 more beautiful years of life. Kevin wanted others to have a second chance at life. Kevin donated his Heart, Lungs, Liver, Kidneys, and Eyes with the help of Life Link and the many surgeons that made this possible. We are so proud of Kevin for choosing to give the gift of life, knowing that parts of Kevin will live on in others, warms our hearts!
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.