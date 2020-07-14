Kenneth "Ken" Ray Selin

Kenneth Selin passed away on July 9, 2020 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River, MN at the age of 83. He was a long time resident of Princeton, MN. Born December 8, 1936 at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN, he was the son of John Leroy and Mary Alice (Clark) Selin. Ken graduated from Cambridge High School in Cambridge, MN in 1955. He would later go on to earn an electrical technician certificate from Devry Institute. He was a full time farmer until retirement. He also held various other jobs over the years including working for UNIVAC and Control Data, owning and operating his own TV repair business, and he later went on to co-own K & J Crafts with his wife, Joyce. He attended Karmel Covenant Church in Dalbo, MN. He loved hunting and getting together with friends and family. He was actively involved with the Karmel/Wyanett Youth Group as a teen and young adult. He did volunteer work for the Isanti County Safety and Rescue. He also earned his pilot’s license and owned his own plane. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mary (Clark) Selin as well as his sister Janet and his brothers Richard Sr., and George. He is survived by wife of 63 years, Joyce; his siblings, Harold (Becky) of AZ, Marilyn of IA, and Roger (Marilee) of Cambridge, MN; his children, Dale (Bonnie) Selin of Princeton, MN, David (Dawn) Selin of Princeton, MN, Donna Selin (Matt Hefty) of Anoka, MN, Daniel (Deb) Selin of Princeton, MN; 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
