Kenneth “Ken” Allen Fokken, of St. Cloud, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St Cloud V.A. Center. He was 79 years old. Ken was born July 21, 1941 in Braham Minnesota to Allen and Cleone (Heim) Fokken. He attended school in Ogilvie; graduating in 1959. After graduation, he moved to St Cloud where he attended St Cloud State University and worked at Fingerhut. After college he moved to McGregor where he obtained a job at McGregor State Bank. He was drafted in 1964. After basic training he was assigned to the First Infantry Division in Ft Riley Kansas. He was sent to Viet Nam July 1965. After discharge in 1966, he moved back to Ogilvie. After various jobs, he was married to Sherrie Henderson. They started a family in Rochester. They had a hobby farm and he worked for Plywood Minnesota. He was selected to manage a store in Iowa. He moved to Waverly, IA and raised 2 children. He worked for John Deere until health issues forced his retirement. He moved back to Minnesota; living in Princeton until health problems necessitated his move to the residential center at the V.A. Medical Center in St Cloud. He spent most of his life farming. He loved the outdoors, horses, mules and dogs. He loved God, his family and his nurses at the VA. He was in the loving care of the St Cloud V.A. when he passed away peacefully with family at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew Steven Sohlstrom (Trinette); and the mother of his children Sherrie (Henderson) Janke Ken is survived by his children Lynn (Fokken) Engnell and Anthony “Tony” Fokken; grandson Calvin Engnell; siblings, Judy (Larry) Sholstrom, Del (Maxine) Fokken, and Dean (Pam) Fokken; many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Ken's Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery at Little Falls. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.