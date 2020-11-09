Kenneth “Ken” Robert Dalbey went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at age 78. Ken was born to Robert “Bob” and Mary “Ardis” Dalbey on December 19, 1941 in Barnes City, Iowa. During his childhood, his family relocated to Mora, MN. As a young man, Kenny liked tinkering on cars, playing football and made strides in developing a close relationship with God and being active in his church – Hillman Baptist. Ken met his wife, Janice Johnson, through close mutual friends, Stu and Mary (Lindberg) Oleen. They married on May 8, 1965 and went on to have five children: Faye, Karen, Rebecca, Timothy, and James. He initially chose a successful career in computer technology at Control Data until one fateful day during his commute to the Twin Cities, he was in a serious car accident. During this time of recovery, Ken followed the Lord’s calling and decided to devote his career to the ministry. Ken would joke about how it took a lot for God to grab his attention. He graduated from Northwestern College (Roseville, MN) in 1982 with BA in Ministry and Bible. He served as a minister at Hope Baptist Church (Mpls, MN) and Cavalier Baptist Church (ND) and then served as Area Missionary for American Missionary Fellowship (AMF) previously known as American Sunday School Union in East-Central Minnesota for 20 years. Camp Evergreen and CornerStone Connection were two ongoing ministries of outreach and fellowship. He worked with hundreds of adults and children throughout the last fifty years and would have given his last nickel to help someone else. He served his Lord well and even towards the end of his life, he would always perk up when anyone wanted to discuss the Scripture. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God. “And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, [do] all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him.” Colossians 3:17 Ken joins his parents, Bob and Ardis; his wife, Janice; and his daughter, Rebecca, in Heaven. He is survived by his children, Faye (Mark) Kihne of Cavalier, ND, Karen Dalbey of Milaca, MN, Timothy (Julieanna) Dalbey of Greenville, SC, and James Dalbey of Mora, MN; grandchildren, Zander, Cassandra (Travis), Sophia and Jade; great-grandchildren, Vivian and Charlotte; sisters, Mary Etta Schwartz of Mora, MN, Linda Dalbey of Minneapolis, MN, and Sandra (Eric) Carlisle of Mora, MN; and many beloved extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Ken’s Life will be planned in the spring of 2021. Inurnment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
