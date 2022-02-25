Kelly Bates Shotwell

Kelly Mescal Bates Shotwell was called from this life after bravely fighting a difficult battle with leukemia. She was diagnosed in August 2017. Kelly died in San Antonio, where she lived for most of her life, with friends and family close.
She is survived by her loving husband, Aaron Shotwell; mother, Laurel Anderson Fladmoe (Jim), Longville MN; father, Frank Bates (Starla), San Antonio; sister, Lisa Bates, and her daughter, Kai Lee Kolars, MN and TX; brother, Brian Bates, TX; uncles Phil (Joyce) Anderson, Milaca and Mark (Kristen) Anderson, Orono, and their families; many close friends and her beloved animals.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Eric and Sean; grandparents, Phil and Joyce Anderson, formerly of Milaca, Paul and Mescal (Bates) Smeall formerly of NE.
Funeral services for Kelly were held in San Antonio.
In Milaca, MN, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at the Milaca United Methodist Church, with a gathering for coffee and sharing to follow. All are welcome.
