Keith was born February 5, 1952 in Minneapolis, Minn. to Emily and Maurice Homstad. The family moved to Princeton, Minn. in 1956 where he grew up on the family farm and attended Princeton schools until graduation in 1970.
Keith worked at Smith System Manufacturing in Princeton for 30+ years until they left the area.
In 1988, he married Gloria Rabideau, they were married about 10 years but always remained friends.
Keith enjoyed all sports, he played competitive softball and hockey almost all his adult life and only recently stopped 3 years ago. He was an avid fan of the North Stars, the Twins, the Vikings and the Wild. He also enjoyed Ford Mustang cars, Keith kept his original Mach One Mustang for 49 years and only recently sold it to his nephew. Keith also enjoyed playing horse-shoes with friends and going to garage sales.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents Emily and Maurice Homstad, nephew Brandon Homstad, brother Greg Homstad.
Keith is survived by three brothers, Ronald (Bonnie) Homstad, Kevin (Kerry) Homstad, Kurt Homstad and Dawn Schaffer. Also sister-in-law and good friend Jody Alderink along with many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families, and many other friends and co-workers.
All who knew and loved him will miss him dearly.
Celebration of life at Karmel Covenant Church, 5799 County Road 6 NW, Princeton on Saturday, Sept. 10th at 1pm. Lunch following. In honor of Keith, wear a Vikings, Twins or Wild jersey if possible.
