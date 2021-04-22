A memorial service for Keith Carpenter will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church near Longsiding.  Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church.  Memorials are preferred to the Milaca Food Pantry or Milaca Scholarship Foundation.

