Kathryne M. Breseman, 59, of St. Michael, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Rogers, MN. Kathy was born August 16, 1960, to Dale and Pat (Riley) Dunham in Minot, ND. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1978. Kathy married Gary Breseman on October 27, 1990, in Princeton. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She worked for the City of Rogers where her bubbly personality and infectious smile will be greatly missed. She enjoyed softball, walking, yard work, and travel. One of her highlights every year was the annual trip she took with her investment club, the ‘78 Conglomerate. What Kathy loved most in her life was being with people, especially her family, and was always giving to others. Kathy is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Chris (Katie) Powers of Hugo, Jon Powers of Blaine, Corey Breseman of St. Michael, and Jenna Breseman of St. Michael; grandchildren, Victoria and Avery Powers; and her parents, Dale and Pat of Princeton. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, followed by a Memorial Service at 12 p.m. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. After the service, burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton. The service will be live streamed on Trinity’s Facebook page “Trinity Lutheran Church Princeton MN” for those who desire to view the service from home. Church capacity limits and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required for entrance to the church.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.