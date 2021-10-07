Kathryn "Kathy" Marie Mitzel

Kathryn "Kathy" Mitzel, age 76 of Milaca, formerly of Elk River, passed away on Sept. 24, 2021.
She enjoyed cooking large family meals and blessing everyone she knew with gifts. She was very proud of all her animals on the farm which included a wide variety of exotic animals which she enjoyed teaching others about. She held a special place in her heart for them.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, her parents, and her siblings Dennis and Lois.
She will be deeply missed by her sister Dianne; children Lee (Janice), Brian (Veronica), Lisa (John); eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; plus many more relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Lighthouse Fellowship in Milaca at 1:30 on Oct. 23, 2021 with visitation from 12:30-1:30.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.