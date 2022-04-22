Kathleen "Kitty or Kathy" Ann Brown, age 71 of Zimmerman, MN, went to heaven on Monday, April 18, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Visitation held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 PM with prayer service at 6:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton and also one hour prior to the Mass. Mass of Christian Burial held Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Christ Our Light Church, Princeton with Fr. Kevin Anderson as officiant. Burial in St. Pius X Cemetery, Zimmerman.
Kathy was born to John and Blanche (Perry) Hazuka on October 27, 1950, in Minneapolis, the second and only daughter of the five siblings. Growing up in north Minneapolis, she attended St. Philip School and Parish. When Kitty was 12, the family moved to Brooklyn Park in a house large enough to house five children. Her summers were occupied with time spent at the family cabin with her four brothers at Little Elk Lake in Zimmerman. Her father commuted to his workplace in Minneapolis each day so the children could fully enjoy the lake life. She would swim, hike, explore, and catch frogs along with her brothers.
She started a new adventure at Good Counsel Catholic School, an all-girls boarding school in Mankato. As there were two girls named Kathy in her school, she was dubbed Kitty by one of her teachers. She spent two years at Good Counsel developing friendships which she maintained throughout her life. After moving to Brooklyn Park, Kitty enrolled in Osseo Senior High as a junior. There she met her future husband, Tom, after asking him out to the annual Sadie Hawkins dance. Kitty and Tom both graduated in 1968 and remained a couple. Tom proposed to Kitty in 1970, and they were married August 7, 1971. Kitty started her career at Hennepin County while Tom attended his senior year at St. Thomas College in St Paul.
After graduating, Tom joined the U.S. Army and attended OCS in Ft. Benning, GA. Kitty accompanied him and thereafter they lived at Ft. Lee in Petersburg, VA, Ft. Bliss in El Paso, TX, and Ft. Campbell in Hopkinsville, KY. During Tom's time in the service, they were blessed with the birth of their first son, Michael John, in 1975 in Texas and second son, Jeffrey Thomas in 1979 in Kentucky. During his time in the Army, they developed friendships which remain today.
After leaving the Army, Kitty and Tom moved to Wooster, OH and lived there for one year, again finding enduring friendships. Minnesota and family tugged at them, and they moved back. Kitty renewed her employment at Hennepin County as a benefits eligibility technician. She flourished at Hennepin County completing her career there as a supervisor and subsequently communications director. She was highly regarded by her colleagues and supervisors and was 'loaned' to the State as a special emissary to promote the national food stamp program. She traveled to every county in Minnesota educating the populace about their available food stamp benefits.
Having earned an Associate degree at Hennepin Community College, Kitty continued her education with a Bachelor's degree at Metropolitan State and Master's degree in Public Affairs from the Hubert Humphrey Institute at the University of Minnesota. She accomplished these milestones while raising a family, serving on the Board of Directors of the Minnesota ALS Association, becoming president of the National Eligibility Workers Association, and working full-time at Hennepin County along with providing home hospice care for her father and mother-in-law. She, along with her mother Blanche, helped found the Anoka Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Remarkable! Again, Kitty found many life-long friends at each juncture.
Upon retirement from Hennepin County in 2013, Kitty could not sit still. After building a home on Elk Lake, she became a volunteer for ALS patients and their caregivers by cleaning house and doing other chores as needed. She brightened the day for many families affected by ALS. She continued to serve until her cancer diagnosis. Kitty also joined the seed collectors' group at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge which was among her favorite activities as she was always connected to nature. At the same time, she joined the BeFriender group at Christ Our Light Parish and served up until she became bedridden with cancer. Kitty dedicated one hour each morning, in Bible Study, reflection, and prayer for those on the parish prayer list. She also volunteered as a reading buddy at the local elementary school.
Kitty was an avid cook, baker, gardener, traveler, and outdoors woman. She also enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing, fishing, boating, and life fully at the lake. Her greatest joy, aside from seeing her two boys grow into fine men, was spending time with her three grandchildren, Penelope, Clementine, and Gabriel. What a joy it was for her to have experienced life with them. Kitty will be remembered most for her wonderful, positive spirit, big smiles, and even bigger heart. She was quite the gift!
Kitty is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas; sons, Michael and Jeffrey (Rebecca); grandchildren, Penelope and Gabriel; brothers, John, Robert (Lois), James (Jeanette), and Richard (Janelle); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends around the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Blanche; and granddaughter, Clementine, her little angel who passed away from brain cancer at nine years old and has been waiting for Grandma with a big smile to join in a heavenly dance off!
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org, in Kitty's name.
