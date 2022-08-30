Katheryn "Kathy" Aufderhar

Katheryn Aufderhar, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in her home at Ecumen Lakeview Commons, Maplewood with her husband of 67 years, James, by her side.

Kathy was born on May 2, 1937 in Milaca, MN to John and Hilda (Wilkins) DeJong. She grew up on the family farm in nearby Milo Township and graduated from Milaca High School in 1955. On August 12, 1955, she married James Thomas Aufderhar and they made their home in Princeton, MN for the next 45 years raising a family of five boys. She was a devoted mother and homemaker who helped support her family by working at their church along with providing housekeeping services to families in the area. In 2000, they moved to White Bear Lake where they lived until April of 2022.

