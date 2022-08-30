Katheryn "Kathy" Aufderhar

Katheryn Aufderhar, 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in her home at Ecumen Lakeview Commons, Maplewood with her husband of 67 years, James, by her side.
Kathy was born on May 2, 1937 in Milaca, MN to John and Hilda (Wilkins) DeJong. She grew up on the family farm in nearby Milo Township and graduated from Milaca High School in 1955. On August 12, 1955, she married James Thomas Aufderhar and they made their home in Princeton, MN for the next 45 years raising a family of five boys. She was a devoted mother and homemaker who helped support her family by working at their church along with providing housekeeping services to families in the area. In 2000, they moved to White Bear Lake where they lived until April of 2022.
Although family, especially grandchildren, were her top priority, she had many other passions which included gardening, fishing openers, playing board games, reading, garage sales, giving cards filled with confetti and sitting around campfires: which always included smores. A favorite annual family tradition, which dates back to her and James' honeymoon, was visiting Duluth's canal park and watching the big ships come in. She had a lifelong enjoyment of music which started with playing the coronet in her high school marching band. This continued into her later years where she regularly attended the school band concerts of her grandchildren as well as the concerts at White Bear Lake's Marketfest.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda (Wilkins) DeJong; sister, Freda Pap.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, James; five children, Alan (Cindy Brewer), James (Diane), Jeff (Lori), Todd (Wendy), Kevin (Jackie); 11 grandchildren, Justin, Kyle, Nicole, Eric, Andy, Nate (preceded her in death), Matthew, Katelynn, Amanda, John, and Jessica along with many other family members and dear friends whose lives she has touched over the years.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 16th at the New Life Church Lutheran in Hugo, MN. Lunch will follow the service. After lunch, family and friends are invited to the interment which will take place at the Oak Knoll cemetery in Princeton, MN starting at 3:30 PM.
One of her favorite Bible verses: Psalm 119:105 "Your Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path."
