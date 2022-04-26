Karen Marie Havelka died on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at her home after a long battle with cancer.
Karen was born on March 18, 1955 in Aurora, IL to Lavern and Shirley Lamphere. She was an avid gardener, a seamstress, and a loving mother and grandmother. Karen lived a colorful life.
A special thanks to the Mayo Hospice team who cared for Karen.
Karen is survived by her children, Jessica Potter of Mankato, Ben (Anna) Havelka of Eagan, and Samantha (Preston) Drum of Burnsville; grandchildren, Ella and Sophia Potter, Conrad and Dorothy Havelka, and Elvis and Leroy Drum; great-grandson, Rowan Franklin; and former husband, Guy (Patty) Havelka of Princeton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cynthia Undesser.
No services are planned. Mankato Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers or memorials to the family, plant a flower in Karen's memory.
