Justin M. Berndt, age 41, passed away after a courageous 6-year battle with a rare form of lymphoma. Justin was born in November 1981, the only child of Mike and Marlene Berndt.
Justin graduated from Denison High School in Denison, IA, in 2000. While in school, he loved playing his saxophone and was actively involved in jazz band. He was a 2-time All-State Band participant and a member of the National Honor Society. Justin attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with degrees in computer engineering and electrical engineering. Justin spent much of his career working for Emerson Process Management in Marshalltown, IA, working his way up to principal engineer. While in Marshalltown, Justin worked out daily at the local YMCA. He was also an active member of Redeemer Lutheran, where he took family photos for the church directory.
Justin went on his first date with his future wife, Amanda Valo, in 2008, and they married in 2014. Justin and Amanda welcomed their son Oliver in 2017. In 2018, Justin began working at John Deere where he was most recently a senior software engineer supporting the sprayer product line.
Justin was an avid cyclist who enjoyed biking the trails around Des Moines and participating in RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride across Iowa. He loved building Lego sets with Oliver, going on nature walks with his family, and watching F1 racing. Justin enjoyed visiting Amanda's family in Minnesota, walking in the woods in Milaca, and spending time on the north shore. He was our honorary Minnesotan, and even adopted the use of the word UFF-DA.
Justin was a loving, supportive husband and a wonderful father. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Amanda; his five-year-old son, Oliver; parents Mike and Marlene Berndt; parents-in-law Byron and Mary Valo; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan and Kristjan Backmeyer; aunts and uncles Sandy (Brad) Grimm, Nelda Lyman, Orlene (Chuck) Staley, Roger (Karen) Blunk; and many cousins and friends.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Marlene Berndt and Carl and Velma Blunk; uncles and aunts Bill and Donna Blunk, Myrland and Carol Blunk, and Robert Lyman; grandparents-in-law George and Viola Valo and Harry and Hilly Ehlert.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Justin's memory can do so via a donation to Oliver's college fund.
A memorial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Big Creek State Park in Iowa near Justin's favorite bike trail.
