Justin M. Berndt

Justin M. Berndt, age 41, passed away after a courageous 6-year battle with a rare form of lymphoma. Justin was born in November 1981, the only child of Mike and Marlene Berndt.

Justin graduated from Denison High School in Denison, IA, in 2000. While in school, he loved playing his saxophone and was actively involved in jazz band. He was a 2-time All-State Band participant and a member of the National Honor Society. Justin attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with degrees in computer engineering and electrical engineering. Justin spent much of his career working for Emerson Process Management in Marshalltown, IA, working his way up to principal engineer. While in Marshalltown, Justin worked out daily at the local YMCA. He was also an active member of Redeemer Lutheran, where he took family photos for the church directory.

