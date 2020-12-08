June Evelyn Kessler was born April 25, 1936 to Carl Victor and Christine (Stromberg) Bjurman. She passed away on November 22, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Pine River. Evelyn married Rodney Kessler in 1956 and they late divorced. From this union there are five children: Debbi of Breezy Point, MN, Mark (Barbara) of Cody, WY, Darrell (Nancy) of Lander, WY, Doreen (Dennis) Christensen of Cody, WY, and Tim of Billings, MT. She is also survived by sisters, Ethel Talsma of Flagstaff, AZ and Mary Ann Johnson of St. Paul Park, MN, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Evelyn had many jobs throughout her life anywhere from milking cows to being a cabinet sander at Crystal Cabinets in Princeton. Due to heath changes, she moved to St. Cloud in 1995. In 2010, she moved to the Breezy Point/Pequot Lakes area to be closer to her daughter. Evelyn’s family would like to give many, many thanks to the staff at the Pine River Good Samaritan Society for the great care and compassion they have shown Evelyn and her daughter, Debbi, during this difficult time. In accordance with Evelyn’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are with Kline Funeral Home, Pine River.
