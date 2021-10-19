June "Becky" Weidenhamer

Becky (Smith) Weidenhamer was born on March 29, 1931 to Gaylord and Ruth (Judkins) Smith in Montrose, Minnesota.
She married William (Bill) Weidenhamer on December 23, 1951 in Minneapolis, Minnesota while Bill was on military leave from the Army. They lived in California and New Jersey while Bill was in the service and then resided in Minneapolis and Coon Rapids, Minnesota. They moved to Milaca, Minnesota after retirement. They took many wonderful trips before Bill's death. They were fantastic dancers and enjoyed doing that with friends and family throughout their marriage.
Becky loved to golf, bowl, play cards and listen to all kinds of music. She was a talented artist and left her family with many beautiful paintings to remember her by.
She had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca.
Becky will be greatly missed by her family: Susan (Abdon) Peterson, Douglas Weidenhamer, grandsons Daniel (Jackie) Peterson; Benjamin Peterson, Kyle (Jennie) Peterson, Michael Weidenhamer; granddaughter Jamie (Ryan) Smith and great-grandchildren, Nolan and Stella Weidenhamer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jeanne, Joanne, Jan and Peggy and her husband Bill.
No service will be held per Becky's request. Any memorials are preferred to United Way.
