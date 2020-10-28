A private graveside service for Julius Olson, age 78, will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Julius Frank Olson was born January 10, 1942 to Sletten and Ruth (Samuelson) Olson in Warren, MN. He graduated high school in 1960 and attended Concordia College for two years. He found his calling helping people with their finances, selling insurance and performing estate planning. Julius met his wife Gloria Lorraine Olson on a blind date setup by his roommate. Julius and Gloria were married on January 29, 1963. Julius’ devotion and care for his wife was unmatched and an example for all. Julius enjoyed woodworking and gardening as a creative outlet. He was a man of deep Christian faith and loved his family. He passed on to glory and to his Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 26, 2020. He is survived by three sons, Allen (Becky) and their children, Nicole and Tyler; Col. (Retired) Charles (Louanna) and their children, Austin and Casey; Brian (Gretchen) and their children Anders, Eric, and Erin; also by many other relatives and friends.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.