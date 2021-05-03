Julie Ann Peet

Julie Peet (Miller), age 58 of Coon Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2021 surrounded by the family she so dearly loved. Preceded in death by parents, Roland and Sharon Miller; brother, Ron Miller; brothers-in-law, Paul Willemssen, Thomas Wyatt and Jeremy Leese. Survived by brother, Bob (Connie) Miller; sisters, Denise (Allan) Green, Laurie (Tom) Kirpach, Margie Otten, Chanttel Wyatt-Leese; many loving nieces and nephews. Julie was raised in Milaca, MN and graduated from Milaca High School in 1980. Shortly after graduation, she moved to the metro area and was employed in the financial industry before landing a job with Wells Fargo financial and remained there for 20 years. Julie was a person who loved deeply. She was at her core a very kind, loving and sensitive person. She was funny and quick witted with a great sense of humor. She could laugh at herself and certainly had no problem laughing at others in fun. Julie will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her. She was truly one of a kind and a rare gem. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
