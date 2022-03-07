Judith Marie Stark, age 79, of Milaca, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date.
She was born October 8, 1942 to Wendell Albert and Eleanor Amelia (Motschenbacher) Wallskog in Milaca, MN. Judy graduated from Ogilvie High School. She was united in marriage to Jerry Stark on January 12, 1970 in Watertown, SD. Judy worked various jobs including Boatel in Mora and the gas station in Bock, but her favorite job was in her father's meat cutting shop alongside her father and siblings. Judy loved going to garage sales, visiting people and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; daughters, Lisa Byker (Marvin Clark) of Foreston and Shelley (Curtis) Remington of Ogilvie; grandchildren, Johnny (Amanda) Ashton, Andy (Brooke) Byker, Amy Byker, Ashley (Mark) Felde and Amanda (Cody) Harker; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Janice Kleven, Dewey Wallskog, Daryl (Karen) Wallskog, Deb Heirigs, Cindy (Robyn) Persson and Geri Simonson; also by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tony Frier; brother, Butch Wallskog and parents, Wendell and Eleanor Wallskog.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.