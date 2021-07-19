Judy Muller passed to heaven on July 17, 2021, one day short of her 80th birthday. A private family service will held at a later date. Judy Muller, daughter of Ike and Jeannie (Van Dalen) Byker was born on July 18, 1941. She was baptized in the Christian Reformed Church in Pease and was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church. She graduated from Milaca High School in 1959 and attended Model Hairdressing School in the cities. Judy married and raised her two boys in Mora and later worked at Kanabec County Social Services. Judy married her dear husband, Ken Muller, on August 23, 2000. They lived in Maryland for three years before building their beautiful home on the Rum River in Milaca. Together they enjoyed showing hospitality with others in their home or their airport hangar. Travel in their Motorhome was a special time. Judy was an accomplished quilter and hosted weekly quilting groups in her home; many people have received beautiful quilts due to her giving. Judy will always be remembered by her family and friends as a most generous person, whether you just met or had known her all your life. Her laughter and fun personality were shared with everyone. Judy is survived by her husband Ken; sons, David (Sarah) Olson and Christopher (Ann Merriman) Olson; grandsons, Matthew (Jenna) Olson and Sam Olson; sister, Ardy (John) Becklin. She was preceded to heaven by her parents and two sisters.
