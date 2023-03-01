Sam Daml, age 78 of Princeton, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at her Princeton home with her children and grandchildren, who stood vigil by her side around the clock in the final days of her life.

Judy Ann was born to Melvin and Lorraine Nietzel on September 10, 1944, in Morris. Sam was a proud self-proclaimed military brat and loved to recount stories of her childhood years spent stationed in Japan where her family adopted her beloved brother Carl. Sam's family lived throughout the country and would spend summers at their family's farm in Wheaton. After graduating from high school, Sam worked as an executive assistant at Carlson Companies and Opus Corporation for the majority of her career.

