Judith Long Torma, Milaca, MN, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Saint Cloud Hospital in Saint Cloud, MN after a lengthy illness.
Judith Ann (Long) Torma, 77, was born in Duluth, MN to Paul and Elvi (Lahti) Long.
Besides her parents, Judi was preceded in death by five sisters, June P. Heine, Lucille E. Kainu, Cecile P. Knute, Linda E. Allen and Paula J. Long.
Judi learned the technique of hairdressing at the Hollywood University of Beauty Culture in Roanoke, VA and studied Business at the University of Palm Beach in West Palm Beach, FL. She worked as a hairdresser in Florida and Minnesota.
Judi liked to sew, crochet and keep an organized home. She enjoyed collecting Boston Terrier items, paintings, jewelry, paper dolls, and Kennedy memorabilia.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Jay Torma, whom she married on October 15, 1971. Judi and Paul celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in October. They have two sons, Rodney Paul and Nicholas RB and his girl friend, Jennifer Schultz, all of Milaca. Judi is survived by three sisters, Sharon (Ted) Moreland, Barbara Knute and Lauren Obeidat and by numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her immensely.
Judi loved her Boston Terriers and leaves behind her beloved Chunker, Tiny, Linda and Twinkle as well as her dogs that have passed, Sambo, Mitzy, Pepper, Stasha and Sarge.
Judi will be greatly missed by her family, sisters and all that knew her.
She was cremated and a private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
