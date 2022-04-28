Judith Grace Eggen

Judith Grace (Freese) Eggen, 76, of Milaca, MN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 25, 2022 after a lengthy battle with COPD.
Judy was born January 17, 1946 to John Sr. and Grace (Doorenbos) Freese at Milaca Hospital. She was the youngest of twelve children. She grew up in the Foreston area and graduated from Milaca High School in 1964. She was united in marriage to Gary Eggen on September 5, 1964. After a brief time of living in the Twin Cities, they moved back to the Milaca area and there they raised six daughters. Family was very important to Judy and she loved having visitors and hosting gatherings. There was always an open chair at the table for coffee or meals.
Judy was never bored. She enjoyed trying her hand at a wide variety of creative pursuits with sewing, quilting, gardening, woodworking and furniture repair among her favorites. Listening to music was a joy to her. From Gary and his many instruments to her records and CD's, music was heard daily in her home.
Judy had a strong love for and belief in God. Her walk with Christ was a daily journey she shared with her family through scripture and many discussions. She loved being a mom and grandma. The sound of little feet and laughter was music to her ears and she treasured each one. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Milaca and enjoyed serving through her gift of hospitality.
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Gary; daughters Brenda (Todd) Worth, Karla (Darwin) Wahlberg, Amy (Todd) Voit, Janelle Dahl (Myles Davis), Connie (Trung) Ha, Julie (Matt) Kruschke; 33 grandchildren; five great grandchildren, with two more great grandchildren due this summer; and siblings-in-law Carol (Harry), Susan, Virgil, Carol, Margie, Karen, Lorraine (Duane), Neil (Mary), Pam, Philip, Larry (Carol), Donn (Patti), Joanne (Lloyd); as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Tillie, Winnie, Sally, Dorothy and Carol; brothers John Jr, Delmar, Alvin, Lester, Lester Elroy and Walden; son-in-law Robert Dahl; parents-in-law and many siblings-in-law.
Graveside services held at Brookside Cemetery on April 27, 2022. Memorial service held at First Baptist Church, Milaca, MN on May 2, 2022. Arrangements by Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora.
