Judith Ann Wallender, 79, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away in Fountain Hills on May 4, 2021. Judy was born in Milaca, Minnesota on April 15, 1942 to Pearl and Otto Anderson. She was the youngest of three daughters (Evelyn and Delores). She graduated as Valedictorian from Milaca High School and spent one year at St. Olaf College. Judy was married to Bill Siemers in 1962, giving birth to her oldest son Nathan Siemers in 1964. In 1968, Judy remarried, marrying Dorian Wallender, having two more children (Joel and Aaron Wallender), and enjoyed 53 years of happy marriage together. Over her life, Judy worked as a nurse’s aid, telephone operator, laundromat manager, and a mail carrier for the U.S. Post Office. For a number of years, if you called for directory assistance in the evening for an Alaskan number, you would have likely been talking to Judy. Judy, Dorian, and family traveled extensively throughout the United States over the years, living in Florida, Texas, Kentucky, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Oregon, and Alaska, before retiring to Arizona. In Lake Havasu City, she enjoyed the warmer climate with Dorian, her son Joel, her two dogs, and also became an avid Diamondbacks fan. Judy is preceded in death by her parents Pearl and Otto Anderson, her sisters Evelyn Loomis and Delores Finden, and their adored husbands Merle Loomis and Avery Finden. Judy is survived by her husband Dorian; her three sons Aaron, Joel, and Nathan; and her four grandchildren Matthew Wallender, Sparrow Wallender, Otto Wallender, and Corrina Wilson. The family deeply appreciates the efforts of the physicians, surgeons, nurses, and staff at Mayo Clinic for their wonderful care of Judy over the years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.