Judith A. Grams

Judith Ann Grams, 81, of Cambridge and Crown passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Bel Rae Assisted Living in Mounds View.
Judy was born August 29, 1940, to Daniel and Eleanor Rudquist (Klaustermeier) in Princeton, MN. Judy was baptized, confirmed, and graduated from Princeton High School.
In 1960, she married Gene Grams from Crown, MN and raised a family of three girls. Judy worked at Fingerhut (mail-order catalog company) earlier in their marriage and then provided home daycare as the girls got older.
Judy enjoyed singing in the church choir and was famous for her caramel rolls, baking and home-cooking. In 2018, Gene and Judy moved from their Crown home of 51 years to GracePointe Community Senior Apartments in Cambridge, MN where she enjoyed walking the halls and making several wonderful friends. In October 2021, Judy moved to Bel Rae Assisted Living in Mounds View, MN and enjoyed frequent visits with family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Grams, baby boy Grams (born/died April 4, 1961), and brother Vernon Rudquist.
Judy is survived by daughters Jodi Barten of Alexandria, Vicki Morton of Mounds View, Teri Grams of Cambridge; three grandchildren Eric (Nateal) Barten of Cavalier, ND, Dean Barten of Crown, Shelbi Morton of Mankato; great grandchildren Lakelyn and River Barten; sisters Marlene (John) Baker of Alabama, Marsha Davis of Kentucky; brother Reed Rudquist (Lonnie) of Princeton; other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 2PM, Friday, June 24, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Crown. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
