Juanita Marie Laskowski, longtime resident of Princeton, Minnesota has passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the age of 70 years young. Juanita was born middle child to Raymond and Evelyn Pettigrew on October 21, 1950, in Algona, Iowa. As a child, she rode her horse to and from school and throughout her life continued a love for horses. Juanita graduated from Mason City High School in 1969 and the following year graduated from Humboldt University. In 1970, Juanita would meet and marry the love of her life, Jim Laskowski. The couple had daughter Jami and son Jeremy before settling into the small town of Princeton in 1975. Over the years, they have spent many days fishing, camping, and going to garage sales together and with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandson. With compassionate hearts Juanita and Jim led a Girls and Boys Scout troop of Princeton Area special needs children, teens, and adults, for many years. Juanita loved to be in her yard, and garden and looking for rocks for her pond. She enjoyed reading, baking, and playing cards or board games, but most of all she enjoyed being surrounded by those she loved. In her life, Juanita held many roles from telegram singer for Western Union, nursing assistant at Elim Oasis and prep cook at Ponderosa, and in the last years of her life worked as at local family diner K-Bob. Although she was great at all of these, her favorite role in life was “G Ma” and “Ma” to her grandchildren and great-grandsons. Juanita was a member of Freshwaters United Methodist Church for nearly 40 years. She had the heart of a true servant who offered her best though volunteering at church activities such as quilters group, making and donating prayer shawls, serving in a variety of committees, and singing in the choir. On Halloween day 2020, Juanita and Jim celebrated 50 wonderful years of marriage and renewed their vows, celebrating with a family trip to Hawaii. Juanita was looking forward to the upcoming marriage of her granddaughter Tori to her fiancé Nathan in the summer of 2022. Juanita was a woman of God who truly loved unconditionally, with her whole heart. She will always be remembered as a positive, kind, gentle, generous woman, loved by all who knew her. Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Evelyn Pettigrew and her brother Paul Pettigrew. She is survived by her doting husband Jim; her sister Nancy Vine and sister-in-law Jan (Paul); her brother-in-law Bob and wife Sarah Laskowski and sister-in-law Beth and husband Dan Auppl; her children, daughter Jami and husband Don Lahr and son Jeremy and wife Jessica Laskowski; her grandchildren Trevor (girlfriend Kieran), Tori (fiancé Nathan), Alex and Aiden Lahr and Brandon and Ethan Laskowski; great-grandsons Corbin and Oliver (mom Kelsey); honorary granddaughters Toni Affeldt and Tiffany Williams and honorary daughter Nikki Sichler. Juanita’s Celebration of Life will be held at Freshwaters United Methodist Church located at 112 7th Ave. N., Princeton, MN on June 19, 2021. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Worship service at 12 Noon and a luncheon to follow in the fellowship hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.