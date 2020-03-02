Memorial service for Joyce Van Donsel will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Milaca with Rev. Daniel Carlson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the church and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Joycelyn Vernette Van Donsel passed away peacefully at the age of 61, surrounded by her family Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home. Joyce was born August 5, 1958 to Vernon and June (Swanson) Koch in Milaca, Minnesota. Joyce graduated from Milaca High School in 1976. After graduating, she worked at Milaca Elim Home. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Van Donsel on January 28, 1978. Joyce earned a Business Degree from Rasmussen Business College. They moved to St. Paul and later built their forever home in Foreston. Together, they raised three boys. They opened Milaca General Rental in February of 2002 and ran it as a family business until 2013 when they sold it. Her faith was important to her. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a very active member of the church. Joyce loved spending time with family and friends at gatherings, Florida trips, at the lake, and up at the property. She enjoyed her “Sister Days.” She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Whether it was watching them for the day, just playing with them, baking with them, watching them play sports, or whatever they were involved in, or just hugging them and loving them, she was always there for them. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, gardening, canning, and baking. Joyce was the life of the party. She could always light up the room when she walked in with her smile, humor, and contagious laugh. She was loved by all who met her. She was a wonderful, caring, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends will treasure the many memories made throughout the years with Joyce. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; children, Adam (Amy) Van Donsel of Foreston, Dusty (Jennifer) Van Donsel of Milaca, and Danny (Christina) Van Donsel of Foreston; grandchildren, Madison, Abygail, Maisie, Marcella, Chase, Adrianna, and Reid; sisters, Julie (Jerry) Nelson of Aitkin, Joline (Larry) Molstad of St. Cloud, Janet (Roger) Ryan of Milaca, Jean (Mike) Larsen of Milaca, and Janelle (Bill) Fogel of Milaca. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and June Koch; nephews, Chad Broschofsky and Jon Molstad.
