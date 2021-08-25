Joyce M. Mattson

Joyce Mae Mattson, 90, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing. She was born July 10, 1931 in Baldwin Township, Minnesota the fifth of 12 children born to Francis and Alice (Peterson) Ziebarth. Joyce grew up in Spencer Brook where she attended country school. In 1949, she graduated from Princeton High School. After high school, Joyce moved to Minneapolis and worked at Ostbye & Anderson Jewelry Company. In 1953, she married Charles Herman and to this union two children were born, Lesley and Charlene. The family lived for a time in Minnetonka and in 1965 moved to Spencer Brook where their children grew up. Joyce was the Avon Lady in the Crown area for many years, she also was the bookkeeper for Charles Herman Masonry. Joyce and Charles wintered in Zapata, TX and were married for 32 years. Joyce later married Charles Mattson and they lived in Spencer Brook. He passed away in April 2004. Joyce remained in Spencer Brook until moving to Ashland Place. The past several years she resided at GracePointe Crossing. Joyce was a longtime member of Spencer Brook United Methodist Church. She enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, playing cards, Scrabble, and games of any kind. Joyce was a competitor and always wanted to win. She grew up playing poker with her brothers every day. Joyce enjoyed traveling and went on several group trips with Charles Mattson as well as trips with Les and his family. Joyce was very musical and taught herself to play organ, piano, accordion, and was a good singer and loved country music. Joyce was the matriarch of the Ziebarth siblings and was always there to help out her brothers and sisters. She was also the caregiver of the family, helping many of her family members to get on their feet. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Mattson; sisters Joan Ziebarth, Annabelle and Dory Akers; brothers Frank, Bernard and Dennis Ziebarth. Joyce is survived by her son Les (Mona) Herman of Leesburg, FL; daughter Charlene Williams of Isanti; four grandchildren James (Samantha) Williams of Hudson, WI, Joseph (Melissa) Williams of Apple Valley, Kyle Herman of Blaine, Sara (Andrew) McKeon of Mound; six great-grandchildren Emma McKeon, Skylar, Westin and August Williams, Wyatt and Taylor; sister Mary Mattson; brothers Donald, Wellington (Diane), Gerald (Joyce), and Larry Ziebarth; sister-in-law Irene Ziebarth and many other relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be 11AM, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Interment Baldwin Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
