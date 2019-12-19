Joyce Horvath, age 91, of Milaca, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Milaca Elim Home. Memorial services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Joyce Eleanor Horvath was born December 6, 1928 in Elk River, Minnesota and she grew up and attended school in Elk River. She was united in marriage to Theodore Horvath on November 9, 1946 in Elk River. Joyce was a foster parent to Michael Nickaboine for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Milaca. She is survived by her son, Ted Jr. of Milaca; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Vicki Horvath of Minnetonka; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, Sr. in 2016 and her son, Wayne.
