Joseph Michael Fogarty, Jr., age 72 of Princeton, MN, passed away on December 30, 2021, having lived a full and blessed life.
Joseph "Joe" was born on April 13, 1949, in New Prague, the eldest of five sons of Joseph and Bertha "Betty" (Vigue) Fogarty. Joe grew up and worked on the family farm on Laredo Avenue in Belle Plaine. He had many aunts, uncles, and cousins he spent time with while living in Belle Plaine. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School, attended the seminary, and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam. Joe was a truck driver and traveled the country for several years, and he also went to accounting school and had a love of paperwork and numbers.
He married Gertrude Halloran (D) in 1972 and had five children, Rebecca, Mary, Joe, Jason, and James. Joe's eyes lit up every time he saw his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his children and grandchildren. Joe then worked at McGlynn's Bakery for several years until retirement. He later married Pauline (Rowe) in 1996, they traveled and enjoyed life together until her passing in beginning of 2017. He then married Annette Kent on December 1, 2018, and they lived peacefully in Princeton until his death. They were strong supporters and active at the Wyanett Evangelical Free Church, where they became members on November 24, 2019, and enjoyed classes and group events within their church. Joe also served as a Trustee and served on the Missions Committee for the church.
Joe is survived by wife, Annette; children, Rebecca (Jeff) Glynn, Mary (Adrian) Bahr, Joe (Alison) Fogarty, Jason Fogarty, and James "Jimbob" (Jessica) Fogarty; step-children, Darrell (Natalia) Kent, Jeremy (Mari) Kent, Kyle Ortler, and Kayla Ortler; grandchildren, John, Michael, Darrius, Tyler, Bailey, Brittany, Riley, Joey, Mathilda, Teresa, David, Lily, John Patrick (JP) and Leonard (Leo); 10 step-grandchildren; great-grandchild, Jackson; one step-great grandchild; brothers, James Fogarty, Kerry (Lois) Fogarty, Blaise (Jane) Fogarty, Troy (Toni) Fogarty; aunt, Patricia (Vigue) Tikalsky; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joe and Betty Fogarty; wife, Pauline; and sister-in-law, Debbie Fogarty.
A private family service and interment will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Belle Plaine, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family of Joe.
