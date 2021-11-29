Joni Alane (Smith) Benedict, 63, of Foreston, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on November 28, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 12 Noon at Milaca Ev. Free Church. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Visitation will take place from 10 AM - 12 Noon at the church on Friday.
Joni was born June 6, 1958 to Neil and Ramona (Jacobson) Smith in Milaca, MN. She married Douglas Ohman on December 28, 1974. To this marriage, three children were born, Jeremy, Jennifer, and Jeffrey. She was then united in marriage to James Benedict on November 24, 1990. She resided in Foreston, MN.
Joni graduated from St. Cloud Technical College on June 4, 1991 with a diploma in accounting. She worked at Bremer Bank until 1992 when she and Jim started Tri-State Fire Protection. They sold their company to Summit Fire Protection in 2002 where she worked as an Administrative Assistant until her retirement in September 2020.
Joni was affectionately known as "Grandma Cookie" to her six grandkids as well as many other "grandkids." She enjoyed knitting Christmas stockings for loved ones, basking in the sun on a floaty chair in the lake, and working on puzzles. She loved to entertain and was often the life of the party. It filled her heart to be able to cook a big meal for her family and anyone else who wanted to come along.
Christmas was her favorite time of year. She enjoyed baking cookies for everyone and spoiling her kids and grandkids.
Joni is survived by her children Jeremy (Stephanie) Ohman, Jenny (Kyle) DeVries, and Jeff (Danae) Ohman, all of Foreston; six grandchildren Claire, Taylor, Kyra, Charlie, Morgan, and Lucas; significant other Russ Lipkie of Foreston; brother Jamie (Linda) Smith of Appleton, WI; brothers-in-law Butch (Rhonda) Broberg of Robbinsdale and Jim (Vicki) Mickelson of Milaca; sister-in-law and life-long friend Kathy Ohman of Foreston; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Neil and Ramona "Tootsie" Smith; sisters Jackie Mickelson and Jean Broberg.
