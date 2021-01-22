John Fradette, age 90, of Milaca passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021, surrounded by his eight children. John Françios August Fradette, was born May 5, 1930, in St. Brieux, Saskatchewan, Canada to John Oliver Fradette and Juliette Françiose Massé. As a child, John moved with his family from Canada to the family farm in Greenbush Township, Princeton, MN. He attended school in Greenbush Township District 5. In February 1952, John began his military obligation with the United States Marines. He spent 16 months in Japan with the Fourth Marine, Third Division. During his military career, he received the National Defense Service Medal and UN Service Medal for Korean Service. Sgt. John Fradette was honorably discharged in 1955. In November 1955, he married Geraldine Margaret Otto. They made their home in Milaca, where they raised their eight children. John began his career as a dairy farmer and expanded into the Jack Frost poultry business. John was not just a farmer; he was a very creative, artistic woodworker. Alongside farming, he was employed as a cabinetmaker and his love for woodworking can be found in the homes of family and friends, and at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. John and Gerry were active members of St. Mary’s Church and in later years, St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. When John retired from farming, he and Gerry moved to Foreston where they formed GJ Panel Doors and continued his hobby of woodworking. They enjoyed life in the country, as well as attending their grandchildren’s school events. John and Gerry loved to travel, often going back to his birthplace in Canada where family still resides. Their love of road trips took them throughout the United States. Their biggest adventure was traveling to Hong Kong. John left his workshop behind to focus on caring for Gerry while residing at the Milaca Park Apartments. After Gerry’s passing, John met his companion Yvonne Ryan and they too enjoyed traveling until her passing. In the last few years, John made two more moves—living next door to his younger sister Helene at The Oaks Apartments in Princeton, and his final move took him back to the country--back to the farm--with his son John and wife Lynn. In the warmth of John and Lynn’s home, he passed from this earthly life surrounded by family. John is survived by his daughters Theresa (Kevin Ecklund), Mary Jo (Tim Harris), RoseAnne (Ken Ruis), Julie, and Jennifer; sons Michael (Lisa), John (Lynn), and Joseph (Whitney). John is also survived by 22 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Helene Peetz and brother, George. He was preceded in death by Gerry, his wife of 53 years; his parents John and Juliette; sisters Marie Peterson and Alice Creuer; brother, Henri Fradette, and his baby brother Little Joe. Due to COVID, there will be no funeral services. John will be laid to rest in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Foreston in a private internment.
