John David Scherling passed peacefully into the arms of his beloved Lord and Savior, after several bouts with cancer, on the morning of July 13, 2021. He was born in Fargo, ND (the second child of Bill and Eleanor Scherling); raised in Bemidji, MN; married Delores Fultz in 1961; and lived, ministered, or served in Brazil, Indonesia, the Persian Gulf, and Haiti. This loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, mentor and neighbor was a US veteran, pilot, author, civil engineer, Sunday School teacher, and diplomat. A service of celebration and thanksgiving for the life of David was held at Milaca Evangelical Free Church.
